Two women have been taken to hospital after a crash in Stoke Ash this afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) was called at 12.19pm to reports of an accident in Workhouse Road.

Two ambulance crews attended, and treated two women who had neck and back pain.

Both have been taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or serious.