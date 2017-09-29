Woman suffers suspected neck and back injury after car accident in Shelfanger

A woman has been taken to hospital with a suspected neck and back injury after a crash in Shelfanger this morning.
The accident, which happened on the B1077 shortly after 9am, involved a Citroën Xsara Picasso.
Emergency services arrived at the scene to find the vehicle had flipped upside-down, and was off the road.
Two ambulances, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended and treated three patients.
Two had minor injuries while a woman suffered a suspected neck and back injury.
All three were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.
