A woman has suffered a head injury after collapsing and becoming unconscious in Swan Lane, Long Stratton,

The incident happened last Sunday. The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust received a call at 6.07pm and a crew was dispatched,

The woman is believed to be in her seventies and was treated by the ambulance crew for her head injury.

She was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.