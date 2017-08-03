Woman injured in crash in South Lopham

Have your say

A woman has suffered head and arm injuries after being involved in a car crash on the A1066in South Lopham.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust were called this morning at 6.51am to reports of a red Ford Fiesta that had left the road and hit a parked car and garden fence.

The woman in her 20s was found walking wounded and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.

Police closed off the road for recovery and the road was reopened at 7.34am.

The fire service attended the scene, but no one was trapped.