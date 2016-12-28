Woman in 20s dies after Thorndon car accident

A woman has died after a car accident in Thorndon yesterday morning.

Suffolk Police were called just before 8.30am on Tuesday morning by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, to reports of a car crash in Thwaite Road.

On arrival they found a green Peugeot 206 in a ditch which had left the road.

A woman in her 20s, believed to have been in the vehicle, was located nearby with serious injuries.

The woman was treated by ambulance staff but died at the scene.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was present and the road was closed in both directions.

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is now underway.

Witnesses or anybody who has information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 70 of Tuesday, December 27.