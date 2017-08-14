Woman hospitalised after car ends up on side in Attleborough

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car ended up on its side in Attleborough.

The incident, involving a Vauxhall Agila, happened in Church Street, shortly after 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham, the police and ambulance service were all in attendance.

A woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care. A spokesperson said her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was completely blocked and closed, at the junction with Queen’s Square, but reopened at 3.18pm.