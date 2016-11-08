Woman hospitalised after Attleborough crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash in Attleborough on Sunday morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.31am to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the Thetford-bound A11.

Crews from Wymondham and Attleborough attended. They assisted the ambulance service with a casualty providing trauma care, stabilisation and heavy rescue equipment

The East of England Ambulance Service dispatched two crews, treating a woman who was trapped and suffering from chest and back pain.

She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.