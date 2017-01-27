Witness appeal after trailer and wheels taken in Tasburgh

Norfolk Police has launched a witness appeal after a trailer was stolen in Tasburgh.

The incident happened in Saxlingham Lane, between 3pm on Wednesday, January 25, and 1.30pm the following day.

An Ifor Williams trailer and 25 alloy wheels were stolen from a shed located in a field.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone acting suspiciously during the times stated should contact PC Sherry Locke at Wymondham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.