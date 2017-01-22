Witness appeal after man dies in Starston crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the B1134 near Harleston last night (January 21).

The crash happened at about 9.30pm in The Street at Starston, when a silver Peugeot 206 travelling towards Pulham St Mary left the roadside and overturned.

The driver, a man in his 30s, died as a result of the collision.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and reopened at 5.30am.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.