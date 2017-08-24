Wisbech man admits causing death by dangerous driving after Mendlesham crash

A lorry driver has admitted causing the death of a motorist in a crash in Mendlesham.

Dalius Matulaitis, 50, of Rectory Gardens, Wisbech, was arrested following a three-vehicle collision on the A140 on July 25.

Today, at Ipswich Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to causing the death of 43-year-old Colin Fisk, from Kesgrave, by dangerous driving.

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Fisk’s seven-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in his Renault Megane car at the time of the crash, was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Judge John Devaux told Matulaitis he would continue to be remanded in custody until his sentencing next month.