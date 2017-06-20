Winners announced as Big Litter Pick 2017 ends

South Norfolk Council’s Big Litter Pick 2017 has come to an end with thousands of bags of rubbish and recycling collected.

More than 100 litter picks took place involving hundreds of residents from across the district. The event involved 20 local groups, clubs and associations receiving £200 each to benefit their community.

There were four £200 prizes up for grabs in each of South Norfolk’s five neighbourhood areas. Every group which took part was given a £20 voucher to be spent on their group, charity or local community.

Cabinet member for environment and recycling Councillor Kay Mason Billig, said: “The Big Litter pick continues to go from strength to strength. I would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to make a real difference in their community. I would also like to say congratulations to all of our winners.”

The £4,000 prize fund was split between South Norfolk’s five Neighbourhoods to ensure that it was shared across the district and the names of all the community groups and schools that registered to take part in a litter pick were entered into a draw.

Among the winners were Taylor Road Residents Association (Diss), Dickleburgh PC, Wortwell PC, Roydon Guides & Brownies, Long Stratton Lions, Tibenham Parochial Parish Church and Tacolneston PC.