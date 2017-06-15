Wilson and Wakeman to perform acoustic set at The Oaksmere in Brome

They have toured and recorded with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Annie Lennox, Will Young, Tony Hadley and Black Sabbath.

But on Friday, June 23, Adam Wakeman and Damian Wilson will perform an acoustic set at the new marquee venue at The Oaksmere Hotel, Brome.

Oaksmere Hotel, Broome, Eye. Photography by Simon Finlay Photography.

The set features a mixture of music genres, with songs from the last 20 with those they have toured with, as well as tracks from their album Weir Keeper’s Tale, intertwined with stories and memories from their time with some of the biggest stars in the industry.

The marquee bar and kitchen will be open from 7pm.

Tickets available from the Hotel Reception, from 01379 873940, or at www.theoaksmere.com/events

Or, buy them online from www.songkick.com or www.seetickets.com