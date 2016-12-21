Wilby school ranks high amid Norfolk and Suffolk’s sub-par Key Stage 2 performance

A select group of schools in the Diss Express area enjoyed success in this year’s national Key Stage 2 league tables — but Norfolk and Suffolk remains in the bottom quarter despite improvements.

Figures from the Department for Education (DfE) have placed Norfolk and Suffolk at 118th and 129th out of 152 local authorities, respectively, for performance in reading, writing and maths, though both rankings are improvements on last year.

For school tests in 2016, the first year of the new national curriculum, which replaced ‘levels’ with a new ‘scaled scores’ system, 50 per cent of Norfolk children reached the expected standard in all three core subjects, while 49 per cent of Suffolk pupils achieved this — both below the national rate of 53 per cent.

But this did not stop high-flying Wilby Church of England Primary School from bucking the Suffolk trend, as it ranked 16th in the entire country, with 100 per cent of pupils hitting the expected standard and 21 per cent scoring the ‘high standard’ — well above England’s average of five per cent for high standard attainment.

Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills, said: “Like in many other counties, the new Key Stage 2 system has had an impact on results.

“In Suffolk we have seen inconsistency, with some schools performing well and others not as we had hoped.

“It is encouraging to see that Suffolk has risen in the national ranking. This increase shows Suffolk is moving in the right direction and the hard work and effort put in by parents, teachers and pupils is paying off.”

In south Norfolk, there were also a select number of high-performing outliers, including the schools of Dickleburgh and Garboldisham.

Roger Smith, Chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “Schools in Norfolk are continuing to improve, and many achieve outcomes above national averages, so it’s encouraging that Norfolk has moved up the rankings.

“We remain committed to supporting underperforming schools, and to working with all Norfolk’s education leaders to give children in the county the best possible education.”