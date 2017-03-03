Wilby pupils to join Hoxne choir for concert in aid of Royal Voluntary Service

Pupils and staff at Wilby Primary School are lending their voices to a big charity choir concert this month, in support of isolated and vulnerable elderly people in local communities.

Children, staff and governors will join forces with the Hoxne Village Voices Choir, in addition to soloists Ella Miles and Rhianna Roughton, at Wilby Village Hall on March 13, to promote community involvement and raise money for the Royal Voluntary Service.

Headteacher Roisin Wisemansaid they felt “thrilled and very privileged” to be part of the event.

“Often, the elderly members in our communities seem to be forgotten — we want to show that they matter and that we care,” she said.

“Choirs are wonderful at bringing people together, for developing community and improving physical health and mental wellbeing.”

One Year 3 pupil said: “At Wilby school, we want everyone to have an equal chance to be happy,” while another in Year 6 said: “I think it’s great to show compassion towards others.”

The event starts at 6.30pm. Entry is free, but there will be a charity collection at the end.