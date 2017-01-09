Wilby Primary School pupils starting off 2017 with two-week health kick

‘A new year, a new me’ is a common phrase we hear in January — but Wilby Primary School pupils are putting those words into action with a ‘Healthy Me’ project.

Children at the north Suffolk school are kick-starting their 2017 with the fun-packed two-week event, which will focus on the importance of daily exercise, the need to reduce sugar intake and the importance of a healthy, balanced diet.

Dietician Vicky Allison working with Year 5 and 6 pupils at Wilby Primary School as part of their two-week 'Healthy-Me' project. ANL-170901-142724001

It will be taught across all three key stages and will see a number of visitors come into the school, including dietician Vicky Allison, personal gym and fitness trainer Moira Towler, and former British Handball Association coach Dave Evans.

Pupils will be tasked with their own enterprise challenge of designing, marketing and creating a food for a healthy lunchbox, as well as visiting Morrisons in Diss and the Co-Op in Framlingham to purchase their ingredients and look how they promote healthy eating.

Headteacher Roisin Wiseman said: “Schools have a responsibility to engage with current research about the rapidly increasing rates of child obesity and diet related diseases.

“If we raise pupil awareness of the need for a healthy diet and frequent exercise not only can we encourage our children to stay healthy now but they are more likely to become ambassadors for a healthy lifestyle in the future.

“By introducing our children to a wider range of physical activity such as handball this term and sailing next term we hope to show them that sport really is for all and that there’s something for everyone in the world of exercise.”

