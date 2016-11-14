West Suffolk councils prepare to take part in national #OurDay tweetathon

The West Suffolk councils will be taking part in a national 24-hour Twitter event tomorrow.

For the first time Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury will take part in #OurDay – a yearly tweetathon for local government to show what it does in a typical day.

A spokeswoman for the councils said: “We haven’t taken part before but with the increasing use of Twitter as a method of communication and engagement between residents and ourselves this seemed like the right time to join our counterparts.

“We are aiming to show the work that goes on behind the scenes as well as the services that people see regularly, such as our street cleaners, park rangers and refuse collectors.

“Every support service also has a story to tell and their work underpins everything we do, so look out for some tweets about what’s happening in our offices as well as out and about.

“We won’t be tweeting 24 hours – though the first one is likely to be around 6.45am (as a bin crew gets ready for their day) and the last will probably involve Billy Bragg’s performance at The Apex. In between – who knows?”

The councils will also be keeping people updated about their activities through a feed on their website. To visit the website click here

To find the councils on Twitter search @forestheath or @stedsbc.