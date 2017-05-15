‘Weight’ for Harleston gym improvements is over – thanks clerk’s office move

The ‘weight’ is over for improvements at Harleston Leisure Centre’s gym – thanks to the town council.

It has been nine years since Redenhall with Harleston Town Council started running their own gym at the Memorial Leisure Centre.

Christy Rose, duty manager at the centre, said there had been demand for a “bigger and better” weights area – but finding the space was proving to be an issue.

Town council clerk Lynda Ling moved out of her office in the building to allow the expansion to take place.

Miss Rose said: “Redenhall with Harleston Town Council have supported the gym in all its efforts to increase memberships and were pleased that this was able to be done for the benefit of members and it is proving a very popular addition, and now, a month after completion, the new weights area is being enjoyed by our members.”

For more information, visit www.hclf.co.uk