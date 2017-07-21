Weeting Steam Rally rolls out great day for all

Have your say

Weeting Steam Rally organisers welcomed hundreds of visitors to the annual three- day event.

Parades saw a selection of steam traction engines, steam lorries, vintage tractors and a full-sized steam train in and around the show ring.

Vintage tractors displayed at Weeting Steam Rally 2017 PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Demonstrations from the Snakewood Dog Agility Team, daredevil Flyin’ Ryan, a selection of fire engines putting out fires and chainsaw carving were also enjoyed by visitors.

The craft marquee featured more than 60 trade stands selling goods.

Tank rides and even a view of the site from a helicopter also gave rally goers some different modes of transport to try.

History of steam power was shown to the public with engines road making, stone crushing, threshing, milling and wood sawing. There was plenty of children’s entertainment on offer too with a fairground and a miniature steam railway.

Evening music was provided by Dr Busker and Rock band Heathen and Sunday afternoon saw rock and roll cover band Krusty Whiskas delight the crowds.

Next year will be a massive milestone as the 2018 event will be celebrating the rally’s 50th anniversary.