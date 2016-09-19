WEEKEND ROUND-UP: Bury Town hit four past Brightlingsea Regent to continue unbeaten league run

Bury Town came from a goal behind to beat Brightlingsea Regent 4-1 and maintain their unbeaten start to the new Ryman League Division One North season.

Aaron Condon put the Essex visitors in front on 22 minutes, before Phil Weavers and Josh Mayhew both struck to give the Blues a 2-1 lead at the break.

Mayhew came off injured just before half-time, but it did not stop the home side’s momentum as further goals from Remi Garrett and Ryan Jolland in the second-half completed an impressive 4-1 win at Ram Meadow.

Elsewhere in Division One North, it was a day to forget for Soham Town Rangers who finished with nine men in their 4-1 defeat away at Tilbury.

Jordan Gent and Dubi Ogbonna were both sent off with the score at 4-0 to the hosts, with Marcus Hall grabbing a consolation for Rangers in the 77th minute.

AFC Sudbury’s run in this season’s Emirates FA Cup came to an end following a 5-0 defeat at higher league Ebbsfleet United in the second qualifying round.

After a goalless first-half, the Vanarama National League South side scored five unanswered goals in the second-half to book their place in the next round.

Elsewhere, Mildenhall Town maintained their place at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after winning 3-0 at Brantham Athletic.

A 3-0 triumph for Thetford Town on their travels against Hadleigh United moved them up to second in the table, while Newmarket Town dropped to fourth after a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Stanway Rovers.

Long Melford climbed up to ninth following their 4-2 success at Swaffham Town, while Walsham-le-Willows secured a 2-1 victory at home against Ely City.

In the First Division, Framlingham Town rose to second in the table after pulling off an impressive 2-1 win against league leaders Coggeshall Town.

Haverhill Borough’s unbeaten record this season was ended with a 3-0 defeat at Holland FC, while Halstead Town recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Team Bury.

Elsewhere, Stowmarket Town and Debenham LC sailed through to the next round of the Suffolk Senior Cup, while Cornard United were dumped out after losing 7-2 at Stanton.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Norwich City fought back to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 to go second in the table, while Ipswich Town played out a 0-0 draw at home to Aston Villa.

RESULTS

EMIRATES FA CUP

Second Round Qualifying: Ebbsfleet Utd 5 AFC Sudbury 0.

RYMAN LEAGUE

North Division: Bury Town 4 Brightlingsea Regent 1, Tilbury 4 Soham Town Rangers 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Suffolk Senior Cup: Felixstowe Harpers Utd 1 Debenham LC 3, Stanton 7 Cornard Utd 2, Stowmarket Town 4 East Bergholt Utd 0.

Premier Division: Brantham Athletic 0 Mildenhall Town 3, Hadleigh Utd 0 Thetford Town 3, Newmarket Town 1 Stanway Rovers 2, Swaffham Town 2 Long Melford 4, Walsham le Willows 2 Ely City 1.

First Division: AFC Sudbury Res 3 Downham Town 0, Framlingham Town 2 Coggeshall Town 1, Halstead Town 4 Team Bury 0, Holland FC 3 Haverhill Borough 0, March Town Utd 2 Needham Market 2.

MIDWEEK FIXTURES

RYMAN LEAGUE

Tuesday. North Division: Bury Town v AFC Hornchurch, Ware v Soham Town Rangers.

Premier Division: AFC Sudbury v Billericay Town, Needham Market v Grays Athletic.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Tuesday. Premier Division: Ely City v Godmanchester Rovers.

League Challenge Cup: Brantham Athletic v Hadleigh Utd, Framlingham Town v Walsham le Willows, Halstead Town v Saffron Walden Town.

First Division: Coggeshall Town v AFC Sudbury Res.

Wednesday. Cornard Utd v Whitton Utd, Leiston v Stowmarket Town, Woodbridge Town v Needham Market.