Water-way was to boost Attleborough St Mary Scout Group – council awards more than £4,000 for improvements

A Norfolk scout group has been boosted by a Breckland Council grant – to the tune of more than £4,000.

Premises used by the Attleborough St Mary Scout Group were built in the early 1960s – and the toilets were in very poor condition. But the cash award will contribute to the cost of installing sinks, taps, toilets and water heaters, and replacing water-damaged flooring.

Councillors Keith Martin and Adrian Stasiak, Breckland Council ward members for Attleborough Burgh and Haverscroft said: “This building is well used by the whole community, especially by groups working with young people. We fully support this application which will provide high quality facilities for the Scout Group and for other users.”

For more visit norfolkfoundation.com/funds/breckland-council-community-funding