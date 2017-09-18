WATCH: Driver disqualified after near ‘fatal’ accident with two police cars on the A143 at Harleston

This is the moment a pair of police officers had just moments to react to avoid a near fatal collision at Harleston.

The motorist was handed a driving an for a year after being found guilty of dangerous driving at court on Friday after the incident, which happened on the A143 in July.

The dashcam footage shows the motorist pull out into the path to two police cars – which managed to swerve out of its path despite having just split seconds to react.

One traffic cop replied: “Wow that was close, driver’s own dashcam as well. “That could have been fatal, hope they learn their lesson and abide by the ban.”

The motorist was also handed an eight-week curfew.