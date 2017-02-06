Wartime mines discovered with help of Diss specialists

Three wartime mines were discovered on a Danish offshore wind farm site, thanks to the help of a Diss firm.

The relics were found near the Horns Rev wind farm using data gathered by Ordtek, an unexploded ordnance (UXO) specialist based in Owen Road.

The company, which recently moved to its current premises from Eye in Suffolk, launched its Mine Map service last year, utilising sources such as archived military records, to assist developers in identifying and disposing of potential risks - primarily mines and bombs - in the seabed.

Ordtek director Lee Gooderham said “It’s great to be able to expand Mine Map into Denmark and further develop this online resource for all to access.”

The largest of the discovered munitions, a German anti-shipping ground mine from the Second World War, was detonated in a controlled explosion by the Danish navy, while the two smaller mines, both from the First World War, were removed.

For additional information about Ordtek, please go to www.ordtek.com