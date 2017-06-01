Warning of two weeks worth of rain in an hour for East Anglia

The Met office has warned that torrential rain could bring localised flooding and difficult driving conditions to East Anglia tomorrow afternoon and evening.

This morning it issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for ‘torrential’ rain, valid from 1pm to 11pm on Friday, saying there was a risk of about half the average June rainfall for East Anglia falling in an hour in some places.

The warning said: “Whilst most places will miss the worst, it could lead to localised surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions. Frequent lightning and perhaps hail could be additional hazards.

“Very warm, humid air coming up from France brings the threat of thunderstorms which have the potential to give 25-30mm of rain in an hour.”

The average June rainfall for East Anglia in 54.3mm.