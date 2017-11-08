Walkway drafted in to support rock legends Status Quo in Norwich next week

Redgrave rockers Walkway have been drafted in to support legends Status Quo when they take to the stage in Norwich next week.

Walkway have supported the heavyweights on numerous occasions in the past three years – and will once again be on the bill for an acoustic show at the Norwich UEA on Thursday, November 16.

New bassist Mik Skiba

The two bands are closely linked, with Walkway recording a cover of the late Rick Parfitt’s Rain on their latest album, WWIII.

Band manager Michael Ready said: “Obviously we had a big tie-up with Rick Parfitt, he is sadly no longer around, so it is nice to be asked back – obviously they still remember us.”

Walkway have also welcomed a new bassist into the band – Mik Skiba.

He told the official Walkway Facebook page: “I would like to say that I’m very happy to be joining and working alongside such a motivated group of people.

“I’ve had a great time working with these guys so far and I can’t wait to be part of the future of this band.”

Tickets for the Status Quo gig are available from uealcr.ticketabc.com/events/status-quo-aquostic

For more on Walkway visit www.officialwalkway.com