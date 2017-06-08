Voters go to the polls for today’s General Election

People across the Diss Express region are casting their votes today in the 2017 General Election.

Registered voters have until 10pm tonight to make their way to their designated polling station and cast their ballot.

Results of constituencies within the Diss Express area, which include South Norfolk, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, South West Norfolk, West Suffolk, and Bury St Edmunds, are expected in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Please keep up to date with the results throughout the night and tomorrow at www.dissexpress.co.uk, the Diss Express Facebook page and on Twitter, by following @Diss_Express