Vigilance call after Roydon burglaries

Police in South Norfolk are urging residents to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries in Roydon.

A spokesperson said a number of properties across the district have been targeted in the past two weeks. Most of the burglaries have been overnight, where the properties have been insecure at the time.

Last week police launched an appeal for information after a pair of properties in Roydon were burgled on Tuesday, April 11.

South Norfolk Community Engagement Officer Jim Squires said: “We need communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If it looks suspicious then it probably is. If you see something unusual at a neighbour’s house, or at a nearby business premises call the Norfolk Constabulary on 101, if a crime is being committed 999 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Norfolk Police has also issued advice on how to improve security around the home.

This includes keeping doors and windows locked, removing window keys and leaving them in a safe place, and never leaving spare keys in convenient hiding places, such as under the doormat.