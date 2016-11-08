Views sought on new South Norfolk ward boundaries

Views on new council ward boundaries in South Norfolk are being sought by the independent Local Government Boundary Commission.

A nine-week public consultation on the recommendations is now underway and ends on January 9, 2017, and is open to anyone who wants to have their say on new wards, ward boundaries, and ward names across the district.

The Commission’s draft recommendations propose that the South Norfolk should have 46 councillors in the future, the same as the current arrangements. The recommendations also outline how those councillors should represent twelve single-member wards, eleven two-member wards and four three-member wards across the district.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “Over the next nine weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or if not, how they can be improved.

“Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters.

“This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same regardless of where you live.”

The recommendations can be viewed online at www.consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk. Hard copies are available at council buildings and libraries.

Return your feedback to The Review Officer (South Norfolk) Local Government Boundary Commission for England, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London, SW1P 4QP.

Or, email reviews@lgbce.org.uk or visit the consultation portal directly at www.consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/8511

