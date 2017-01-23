VIDEO: Eyewitness captures footage of what appears to be rat-like creature in Greggs store in Diss

Video of what appears to be a rat-like creature scurrying across the floor of the Greggs store in Diss has emerged.

The Diss Express broke the news on Friday the store, in Mere Street, had closed while an investigation into a possible ‘rodent issue’ was looked into by South Norfolk Council.

Eyewitness footage from outside the Greggs store in Mere Street, Diss. They said they had watched the creature run across the floor numerous times before deciding to record it.

The national bakery chain is understood to have taken the measure voluntarily.

When the Mere Street store initially closed its doors on Thursday afternoon, a notice was placed in the window stating it had closed due to “electrical issues.”

The shop remains closed by the sign has since been removed.

The eyewitness who took the video, who wishes to remain anonymous, captured the footage on Wednesday whilst waiting nearby the premises of the national bakery chain.

We take food hygiene issues very seriously and escalated this complaint and closed the shop immediately Greggs spokesperson

They claimed something “caught their eye” out of the window, and to have seen the creature go back and forward “a few times” before deciding to record it.

“It must be hard for them being so near the water, but you would hope they have measures in place to prevent these things,” they said.

A spokesperson for Greggs said: “We take food hygiene issues very seriously and escalated this complaint and closed the shop immediately.

“Specialist contractors were called in to carry out a thorough inspection and the shop will re-open once all necessary actions have been taken.”

Eyewitness footage from outside the Greggs store in Mere Street, Diss. They said they had watched the creature run across the floor numerous times before deciding to record it.

A spokesperson for South Norfolk Council added: “We are aware that there may be an issue with rodents and Greggs closed voluntarily when they were made aware of the issue.”

“The council is working closely with the business to help them out with these issues.”

They added the council has seen the video.

The Diss Express has asked Greggs to comment on the video but are yet to receive a response.