Vicky sizes up the competition to launch clothing line catering for pear-shaped women

A Harleston woman was so tired of high street stores not catering to her body shape ... that she set up her own clothing line.

Kookie Cat is the brainchild of Vicky Young and has been specifically designed to cater for women with a pear body shape.

I had a brainwave and realised that I couldn’t be the only person who was having this problem Vicky Young

The 44-year-old said: “I spent years struggling to find clothing that fitted me correctly. Finding jeans and dresses was a nightmare.

“Then I had a brainwave and realised that I couldn’t be the only person who was having this problem.”

While admitting some big brands have started to recognise the needs of pear-shaped women, Miss Young decided to take matters into her own hands and set up her own clothing range.

“I had been sewing for years,” explained Vicky. “My mum taught me how to sew and I had a job in a sewing shop when I was younger.

“It was something I had always been attracted back to – I guess it’s in my blood.”

Miss Young’s new label offers prospective shoppers a range of clothing, including smart trousers, jersey dresses and jeans.

The entrepreneur has been supported by her family, especially partner Graeme, in setting up the label.

“My family have been very supportive,” she said.

“Although I am very new at this, I have received some really positive feedback so far.

“People are starting to notice Kookie Cat and we are interacting with people online and through social media.”

For more information, go to the Facebook page at ww.facebook.com/kookiecatclothing/?fref=mentions or visit the website at kookiecat.co.uk/.