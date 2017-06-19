Vehicle fire on the A11 at Roudham tackled by crews

Norfolk Fire crews were called to tackle a vehicle blaze on the A11 at Roudham on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.26am alerting them to the incident.

Crews from Thetford and Attleborough were dispatched, the first arriving at the scene at 11.32am.

Firefighters used hose reel jets, hand appliances and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze, and used a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.

It was deemed under control by 11.56am. There were no reported injuries.