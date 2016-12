A fire crew from Attleborough was called to tackle a vehicle fire in Besthorpe on Monday night.

It happened in Bunwell Road, with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call at 9.21pm.

The crew arrived at the scene at 9.28pm and used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

It was under control by 9.57pm.

Norfolk Police were also in attendance to assist with traffic control.