Have your say

A fire crew from Attleborough was called to tackle a van fire in a car park in the town this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.20am, alerting them to a car park in London Road.

The fire crew were at the scene at 8.29am, and extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets.

It was deemed under control by 8.47am.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.