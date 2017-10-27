Utter Madness: Suggs visits the 95th Bomb Group Red Feather Club at Horham for TV filming

He started as a singer with ska band Madness and has branched out as a DJ, actor and presenter. Now Suggs is also a history man, and in that role has recently visited the 95th Bomb Group Red Feather Club at Horham.

Suggs – real name Graham McPerson – was accompanied by Second World War militaria expert Stephen Taylor to film an episode in HistoryTV’s WW2 Treasure Hunter series.

The 95th flew 334 missions between 1943 and 1945 and was the first Bomb Group to perform a daylight raid on Berlin.

Using a combination of the latest technology and original war archives and maps, the pair identify the best places to dig at old military bases, airfields, prisoner-of-war camps and barracks.

As artefacts are unearthed they turn detective to find out about the people and stories behind the finds – in one case managing to track down the grandchild of a soldier whose dog tag had been discovered.

The Horham episode is due to be screened on Monday, November 6, at 9pm.