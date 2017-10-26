Upset resident offers £100 reward for Long Stratton’s missing famous dove, Harold

Long Stratton’s own avian celebrity was flying high with fame until residents discovered he had been kidnapped.

The dove recently featured in the Diss Express and enjoyed national media attention after a Royal Mail postman refused to deliver post because the unusually brave bird kept sitting on his head – forcing residents to move their letter boxes to the end of driveways.

Collared Dove called Harold among other names with postwoman Alison Preston age 51. Picture: James Linsell-Clark.

Following Harold’s disappearance, residents have offered a £100 reward for the safe return as mystery surrounds the bird’s absence.

Harold is thought to have been stolen at night over the weekend of October 21 and 22 – just days after he made headlines.

The disappearance has shocked residents in the village, where the dove won hearts with his regular visits to people’s homes.

There are now fears of fowl-play and doubts over anonymous claims by a woman that Harold was “taken to safety” to an animal sanctuary.

He would have been easy to take because he was so tame Joan Angier

Resident Joan Angier, 71, said Harold could have been stolen: “I cannot believe a sanctuary would take a bird that’s obviously well fed and has got its freedom.

“I suppose a car just driving up and if he flew to him straight away it could be done quite quick.

“He would have been easy to take because he was so tame.”

Angela Reeve, 48, regularly fed Harold added her family was “so upset” about the disappearance.

She has offered a £100 reward for its safe return claiming she phoned local animal sanctuaries but none had taken Harold in.