UPDATED: Tibenham road ‘completely blocked’ after two-car crash

The B1134 is closed after a two-car crash in Tibenham this afternoon.

It involved a Skoda Citigo and a Peugeot 206 and happened at about 3.30pm in Long Row.

South Norfolk Police say the road is “completely” blocked.

The fire service and the ambulance service was also called.

Fire crews from Long Stratton and Harleston are present. It is understood one person is trapped and firefighters are using hydraulic equipment to free them.

The East of England Ambulance Service are at the scene, treating a woman with a suspected broken leg, and a man with a cut to the head.