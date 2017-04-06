UPDATED: Three teenagers killed in crash in Pulham Market named locally

Three teenagers who died in a crash in Pulham Market have been named locally as Dominic O’Neill, Kyle Warren and Billy Hines.

Officers were called to the scene just after 11.45pm last night after reports of an accident.

A black Ford KA was travelling along Tivetshall Road towards Pulham Market when it left the road and collided with some trees.

All three male occupants, all aged in their late teens, died at the scene.

Tivetshall Road is currently closed in both directors, between Pulham Market and the A140, to allow emergency services to continue to investigate the incident. It is expected to remain closed for the duration of today.

The BBC is also reporting St John’s Church in Harleston has been opened to allow people to grieve. A book of condolence has also been opened.

A number of floral tributes have been left on the winding road where the crash happened. One read: “In our thoughts forever and always. Never forgotten.”

Katie Dade, 19, who lives in the area, said: “It is just such a shock. We didn’t expect it. It’s such a small village, you never expect anything like this to happen.”

She also said the mood of the village was “very much sadness and grief”.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident, or who may have witnessed it, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) at Norfolk Constabulary on 101.