UPDATED: Suffolk County Council reviews Stoke Ash and Thwaite bus timetable changes

Suffolk County Council has decided to review proposed changes to local bus services following a ‘number of concerns’ from residents and parish councils.

Bus services 113 and 114 were to cease stopping at bus stops in the villages on Monday – despite the council spending more than £6,400 in May on improving a bus stop in Thwaite.

The recently improved bus stop in Thwaite. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The decision was originally made when Suffolk County Council decided to cut a 14 per cent subsidy that helped to run the routes, operated by Galloway Travel.

The council claims the subsidy was no longer sustainable and the proposed changes would increase the punctuality and reliability of the services.

On the change back to the original timetable, a spokesperson from the council said: “Officials had looked again at the proposals – which included diverting a bus along narrow roads.

“The council feels that we need to review the proposals in the light of the number of concerns that have been raised – and in the meantime we plan to revert to the former timetable.”

However, while the original timetable will take over on September 11, a shuttle bus will link up the villages of Stoke Ash and Thwaite.

Cllr James Finch, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “In the light of the traffic commissioner not being able to allow us to reinstate the old timetable immediately, I have ordered a shuttle bus to link up the villages of Stoke Ash and Thwaite with the 113 and 114 services from Monday morning.”

“This is a reflection of our commitment to rural travel and the timetables for those services can be found at www.suffolkonboard.com.”