UPDATED: Road blocked after pig lorry collides with house in Forncett St Peter

A road in Forncett St Peter is blocked after a pig lorry collided with a house this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of a collision in Gilderswood at about 6am.

The road is currently blocked. A police spokeswoman said a power line had also come down in the incident.

There are no injuries to the driver, occupants of the house, or the pigs.

UK Power Networks and structural engineers are at the scene.

A spokeswoman for UK Power Networks said: “Following a road traffic collision this morning in Gilderswood, Forncett St Peter, damage was caused to a piece of our equipment and one customer had an interruption to their electricity supply.

“UK Power Networks engineers are on site working quickly to restore power.”