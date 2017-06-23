UPDATED/PICTURES: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ - owner reacts to devastating fire at Bacton furniture store

The owner of the Finbows Furnishers says that the building is a “total loss” in spite of the efforts of 12 fire crews.

Suffolk Fire service was called to Finbows Yard, Bacton just before midnight last night by neighbours who had been woken by the blaze in the 30m square building.

A blaze has destroyed a furniture store in Bacton. Photo: Andrew Martin.

Fire crews from Stowmarket, Elmswell Ixworth Diss, Newmarket, Debenham, Ipswich, Hadleigh and Eye attended and used three hosereel jets to bring the fire, which sent flames high above the building, under control by 2am. Fire crews are still on site damping down hot spots.

Partner of Finbows Furnishers Jason Scruby, 33, from Cotton, said that he had “never seen anything like it”.

He added: “The building is a total loss. It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up at some point, but it’s happened unfortunately.

“We got a call from our neighbour at around midnight that there was a fire at the yard and I didn’t know anything more than that. I jumped in my car and shot down. As soon as we got to the gates we could see the whole thing was on fire.

“There was no way the fire crew could stop it spreading through the building. Fortunately, they managed to make sure it didn’t spread to businesses next door or to the bungalows behind us.

“I suppose our next step is to rip it apart, start again and rebuild. It’s going to take a long time and a lot work “

A fire crew from Bury St Edmund’s also attended the blaze.

Bury fire station commander Mark Walker, said: “Early indications are that the fire started somewhere around the office in the building - this is from the CCTV located in neighbouring rooms. The CCTV times the flames and smoke becoming visible at around 11:30am. We we’re called just after midnight.

“The fire was fully developed when we got here and we used two pumps initially. We also found that the flames where impinging on the builders merchants and private bungalow next to the site.

“The property was 100 per-cent engulfed in fire and with the limited water supply and manpower in the early stages the crews did a fantastic job. They protected the surrounding risks and confined the fire.

“We will be staying here until the fire is out. Then, we will be handing it back over to the owner.”

Your Flowers is a neighbouring florist business near to Finbows Furnishers. Owner Lyn Curtis saw the flames from her mother’s house last night.

She said: “I watched the fire from my window until around 2:30am. Then, this morning at around 6:30am I walked into the yard and to my amazement I saw Finbows had gone.

“It’s just awful, I’m just gutted for them. I have never seen flames so high - it was like two big, enormous bonfires.”

