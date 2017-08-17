UPDATED/PICTURES: Anxious wait for students in Diss Express area over as our teenagers make the grade on A-level results day

The wait is over for students across the Diss Express area as they pick up their A-level results this morning.

At Diss High School, the pass rate was 99.8 per cent, with more than 60 per cent of all grades being A* to B.

A level school results. Diss High school. Matthew Tyler and Lauren Coleman ,

Success at the school included Chantelle Lee, who gained an A*, two As and a B in her four A-levels, as well as an A* in her Extended Project Qualification, and will be reading History at the University of Cambridge. Lauren Coleman earned two A*s, an A and a B and will read Classics at Oxford University.

Headteacher Dr Jan Hunt said: “Students and staff are to be congratulated on a fabulous set of results! Nearly all of our students have already had their university places confirmed.”

The pass rate at Hartismere School in Eye was 99 per cent, while 81 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades.

James McAtear, headmaster, said: “These results are a testimony to the hard work of all our staff, governors and students and to the support given to them by their parents.”

Philip Hurst, Headteacher said that, “We congratulate the students on a superb set of results.

The percentage of students gaining A* to B grades at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham increased to 55 per cent.

Five students have gained places have been accepted onto their courses with either Cambridge and Oxford universities.

The overall pass rate was 99 per cent, while 78 per cent gained A* to C grades.

A level school results. Diss High school. From left. Chantelle Lee , Lauren Coleman , Matthew Tyler, Daniela Castro- Kerridge, Harriet Budds.

“They were a pleasure to work with and we wish them every good wish with the next stage of their lives.”

Andrew Cann, Assistant Headteacher added: “We are delighted with the overall pass rate at A-level achieved by students across the ability range.”

A-levels are now being decided by final exams following to changes in the qualifications system in England, meaning they have no link to coursework or AS-levels.

A level school results. Diss High school.

A level school results. Eye Hartismere High.

A level school results. Eye Hartismere High. High scorers from left, Jack Nelson, Phoebe Watson-Brown, Alice Hill, Chris Davies and Matthew Mawson.