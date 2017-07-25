UPDATED: Man arrested following Mendlesham fatal collision

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Mendlesham today have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The man, aged 50 and from Cambridgeshire, was arrested earlier this evening on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by police.

Officers were called just before 11.20am this morning to reports of a collision between a Renault Megane car and two lorries.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

A seven-year-old girl was airlifted to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries, and a man in his 30s was also taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The A140 remains closed as a collision investigation is carried out at the scene.