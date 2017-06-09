Updated: Jo Churchill re-elected as MP for Bury St Edmunds

Jo Churchill has been re-elected as MP for Bury St Edmunds.

The Conservative Party’s candidate retained the seat after securing 36,794 votes.

The candidates for the Bury St Edmunds constituency wait for the results to be announced.

She said: “I feel delighted and not a little humbled to be returned for a second time with a higher percentage share of the vote for which I’m incredibly grateful but as I said in my acceptance speech for me I go back to work - hopefully on Monday, we will know a little more when we see the final results come in - and carry on fighting for those issues that I think are hugely important for my constituents here in Suffolk.

“Issues like fairer funding for schools and issues I see every week in my surgery.”

Asked about the national result, which is pointing to a hung parliament with Conservative losses, Mrs Churchill said: “Thus far I would be being untruthful if I said I wasn’t disappointed but we will sit and reflect when we know the totality.

“I’ve seen some very good colleagues failed to be returned. I have a particular sadness for some of the women because we were making good inroads into a very progressive Conservative Party that represented in my view all the different elements and sections of society.”

Bill Edwards, the Labour Party’s candidate, said: “The campaign we ran in the constituency has been outstanding: on the doorstep, out on the street corners, on the phones talking to voters, listening to residents and discussing the manifesto to benefit the many and not the few. Our party is campaigning for discussion and not division - something that has become crucial across the country tonight.

“We’ve been listening to people’s concerns about the health service, jobs, wages, housing, policing, infrastructure; the people of this constituency are worried that this government has left them behind; tonight has only gone to show that.

“With over 1,000 members and affiliated supporters in the constituency, we are by far the largest party locally - with huge numbers of members out campaigning tirelessly throughout the election and this has shone through tonight. Something no other party can compete with.”

Bury St Edmunds constituency results (2017):

Liam Byrne, Independent - 852

Jo Churchill, Conservative Party - 36,794

Bill Edwards, Labour Party - 18,353

Helen Geake, Green Party - 2,596

Helen Korfanty, Liberal Democrat - 3,565

- 62,314 ballot papers issued

- 86,071 electorate

- 72.40 per cent turnout

Bury St Edmunds consituency results (2015):

David Chappell, Liberal Democrat - 3,581

Jo Churchill, Conservative Party - 31,815

Bill Edwards, Labour Party - 10,514

Helen Geake, Green Party - 4,692

John Howlett, UKIP - 8,739

59,578 ballot papers issued

85,982 electorate

69 per cent turnout