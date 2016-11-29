UPDATED: Crews battling substation fire in Laxfield

Fire crews from Suffolk are at the scene of an electrical substation blaze in Laxfield.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to large plume of smoke, close to the station in Cake Street, shortly after 7.30am this morning.

Five vehicles and three crews have attended the scene, using foam to tackle the blaze.

The fire service described the fire as “intense”.

There are no reported casualties.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “UK Power Networks were alerted to a fire at a substation in Laxfield at 8.02am today. For safety reasons we isolated supplies to 284 properties, but we restored their power within 15 minutes.

“We understand how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience this is causing.”