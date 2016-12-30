UPDATED: Appeal after fatal collision in Weeting

Police are appealing for witnesses after an airman, aged in his 20s, was killed in a collision in Weeting yesterday (December 29).

A BMW 323 convertible was travelling on the B1106 Lynn Road towards Weeting when it left the carriageway and collided with a tree at about 6.40am.

The driver, an airman assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at RAF Lakenheath, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and was re-opened shortly after 12.40pm.

“The Liberty Wing mourns the passing of one of its own today,” said Col. Evan Pettus, 48th Fighter Wing commander.

“When a tragedy like this strikes, it’s felt throughout our entire community. Our sympathies and prayers are with this airman’s friends, family and fellow wingmen in the 748th AMXS.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the BMW prior to the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.

The airman’s name will be released following family member notifications.