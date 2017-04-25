UPDATED: A140 at Brome reopens after collision

The A140 at Brome has reopened following a two-vehicle collision.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash at about 10am this morning, involving a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Volkswagen Transporter van between the B1077 and the roundabout junction with the A143.

Fire and Ambulance crews were also in attendance and the roof of the Tiguan had to be cut-off to free the driver.

A police spokesperson said: “There were initial concerns that serious injuries may have been sustained by one of the drivers, but fortunately these transpired to be minor injuries only.”

The road was completely blocked and diversion were put in place, but was fully reopened at about 12.30pm.