UPDATE: Stand-off between police and suspected armed man in Crowfield ends peacefully

A three-day police stand-off with a suspected armed man in a Suffolk village has been resolved peacefully.

Armed police, the police helicopter and dog units had been at the scene of the incident in Crowfield after officers were called at 11.15pm on Monday, January 16 to concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Crowfield, near Stowmarket, stand off between police and suspected armed man. Picture Mark Westley

At around 3.30pm this afternoon, the 42-year-old man left the house and was detained by police.

He has been arrested on suspicion of making threats and possession of a firearm and will now be taken into police custody for questioning.

Police have recovered at least one firearm so far as searches of the property continue.

Stone Street is expected to reopen at around 5pm and traffic will then be able to flow freely through the village again.

During the siege, the atmosphere in the village was described as ‘eerie’ by residents who said they had been ‘shut up’ in their homes.

One, who asked not to be named, said: “It was very eerie, with the police cordon.

“I went in to check on a relative and everybody seems to be shut up.”

Glen Marney, who works nearby, said there was a heavy police presence when he arrived in the village yesterday morning.

He said: “It’s surprising to have something like this happen in such a small village, especially as there are so many police cars scattered about the place.

“You could see the police with their guns – which were medium size, not small – hiding behind the doors of their BMWs.

“When I got in this morning, I had to drive around a different way. There are about 12 police cars and dog units.”