Seven fire vehicles have put out a crop fire on Grange Road, Wickham Skeith in Suffolk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called at 3.15pm. Fire crews were on the scene at 3.51pm and had surrounded the hectare of barley that was on fire at 4.08pm.

Fire crews used three hose jets and fire beaters. The blaze had been put out by 4.23pm and crews are now returning.

Vehicles from Stradbroke, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Ixworth, Diss Fire Station, Eye and Debenham attended the scene.