UPDATE: Pictures released of train window smashed by brick near Diss railway station

A driver has been left shaken and passengers delayed by 30 minutes after a brick-like object smashed a train window at Diss railway station this morning.

The object, believed to be a brick or large stone, was launched through the driver’s window of the 8.30am Greater Anglia Norwich to London Liverpool Street service at about 8.50am.

Train windows smashed near Diss railway station. Picture: Greater Anglia.

It is believed the object was thrown from a bridge as the train was leaving the station.

The driver was not injured, but was shaken by the experience. The train managed to get the train to Ipswich station, where passengers experienced a 30 minute delay before the 9am train arrived.

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said: “This is unacceptable and we will continue to work with Network Rail and the British Transport Police to tackle this type of behaviour.

“Luckily nobody was hurt today, but this could have been a very different story.”

The damaged train is in the process of being repaired.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said they are investigating the incident.

They are calling witnesses to get in touch on 0800 405040 or via text on 61016.