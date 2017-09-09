UPDATE: Guitar and laptop stolen from unlocked property in Roydon, Diss

A guitar and laptop has been stolen after a property was burgled in Roydon.

The property on Lewis Drive was entered by an unknown number of suspects between 2pm and 8pm on Thursday.

The LAG Roxane 3000 Master guitar stolen from a property in Diss. Picture: South Norfolk Police.

An entrance to the property was left insecure.

Suspects entered the property and carried out a tidy search before stealing a LAG Roxanne 3000 Master guitar and an Apple laptop.

Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector for South Norfolk Police responsible for Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton, has encouraged residents to “lock up and keep burglars out”.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact DC Craig Leeder from Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.