UPDATE: Diss Post Office seeks retail partner, as branch is ‘not sustainable’

The Diss Post Office is seeking a retail partner to safeguard services in the town, stating the town’s current branch “will not be sustainable” going forward.

The branch in Market Place is one of 37 offices slated for closure nationwide following yesterday’s announcement — but the Post Office confirmed it was advertising for potential partners in Diss to provide the same services at another nearby location.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said any changes are likely to take up to 18 months, and they will provide detailed proposals, which would be subject to a six-week public consultation, before a final decision is made.

“Regarding Diss – this is one of the locations where we are seeking a retail partner because the Post Office branch will not be sustainable into the future and we want to make sure that we safeguard services,” a Post Office statement read.

“Franchising can be more cost effective whilst providing the same services for customers.

“The aim of our proposals is to ensure that Post Office branches remain where people want them e.g. on high streets, in shopping centres etc and are convenient.

“During the past year we’ve franchised or relocated around 40 branches into retail stores and they are all within very short distances of the previous building.

“It’s obviously in our interests as well as our customers that branches are in busy streets and centres, so I hope that reassures customers in Diss.”

The spokesperson added that their most recent franchising relocations had all been into existing retail stores, with the Post Office services offered from dedicated spaces.

